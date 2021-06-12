The family of Linda Robinson met with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office thinking they were there to talk about Linda's murder. But they got a surprise instead.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Ever since the murder of Linda Robinson back in August, her family has only had one car. Investigators say the two people charged with killing her, Amber Nicole Harris and George "Si" Linward Faile, also stole her van. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office had to take it away as evidence. The family hasn't gotten it back yet.

That left the family with only one car.

"It's hard for my son, both him and me to use it," Linda Robinson's husband said.

Diane Watson, a sergeant and victims’ advocate with the Chester County Sheriff's Office learned about Middleton’s Village to Village Foundation and how the nonprofit repairs donated cars to donate to families in need in rural South Carolina.

Watson knew the Robinsons were perfect candidates.

"I never met the victim, but she was a kind and caring person," Watson said. "When I met the family, he was so distraught. He was like, 'This is our transportation.' And the car was in evidence. We couldn’t give it back. It kept bothering me. It was placed on my heart to help this family to the best of my ability."

Middleton's Village to Village Foundation gifted the Robinsons with a Chevy Trailblazer. It is their 49th donation overall.

"It’s stories like these, sometimes folks are in these situations, that people don’t see, they don't know," Eliot Desmound Middleton said. "They’re behind big cities. They don't get the attention. We target on people who are forgotten about."