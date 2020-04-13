OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — At least one person is dead in the Upstate of South Carolina from Monday morning's violent storms that move through the state.

Multiple media outlets report that Oconee County Emergency Services Emergency Management Director Scott Krein confirmed a death in his county.

The death is being attributed to a presumed tornado. A storm survey team was set to go into that area during the day Monday, and have a final report by the end of the day.

The city of Seneca, which is in Oconee County, put in place a curfew because of the damage.

It's believed multiple tornadoes from in the state, including one that traveled through Orangeburg, Aiken and Barnwell Counties and in Hampton County. There could be other twisters as well.