COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for any effects from Hurricane Dorian.

McMaster will speak at the state's emergency management headquarters in West Columbia, where he'll be joined by department leaders from the state's key emergency agencies, such as SCDOT and the highway patrol. WLTX will carry his remarks live here online and on television WLTX Channel 19.

Earlier in the day the South Carolina Emergency Management Division moved to what's known as 'OPCON 1', the highest spot on their three-level rating. That means the state is on "full alert," and all state emergency response team agencies are activated to prepare for any potential effects from Dorian. Their operations center is now fully staffed.

This comes a day after McMaster issued a state of emergency. The declaration authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

Individual Preparation

Residents in South Carolina should begin the necessary preparations for the possible effects of Hurricane Dorian. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring the storm, which forecasters say could affect the state beginning next week.

Residents should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media, National Weather Service offices and follow updates from official, verified sources, such as @SCEMD on social media.

Residents should download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to build a personal emergency plan, keep track of emergency supplies, and have a way to stay connected with loved ones in addition to official emergency information. The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx

The official 2019 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available at scemd.org.

