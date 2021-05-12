SC open carry bill passes, heads to governor for signature

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee. South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry.

The act will allow anyone 18 and over to openly carry a firearm without needing a CWP.

A total of 45 states allow open carry in some form. According to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, about half of the states allow it without permit.

When the bill was first introduced, lawmakers had strong opinions on the bill from concerns about racial profiling to the people of the state afforded the right to protect themselves.