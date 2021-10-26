South Carolina police get spooked by haunting Halloween display

When Spartanburg Police arrived on the scene, they discovered it was simply a creepy decoration.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Stephen King is well known for his suspenseful plotlines in best-selling novels like "Carrie" and "The Shining." But one of the most iconic has to be his creepy clown character Pennywise from his hit 1986 horror novel called "It, which inspired multiple movies throughout the years.

Knowing the lasting impact those bone-chilling scenes may have on people, imagine the shock some Spartanburg police officers in South Carolina got when they responded to a 911 call on Northview Street in northeastern Spartanburg Monday afternoon and saw this.

The caller said a toddler may be stuck in a street drain and that all they could see was "the legs sticking out of the rain and believed the head was down in the drain."

According to Spartanburg Police's Facebook post, officers arrived and "discovered it was nothing more than a spooky prank using a doll. Upon further inspection, the officer located Pennywise hiding in the drain. No children were harmed in the creation of this setup."

While the officers were most likely relieved to see a real child was not stuck in the drain, they did issue a challenge to the prankster.

"You forgot the red balloon. #DoBetter," the post reads.