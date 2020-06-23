Primary runoffs taking place in South Carolina

In the Midlands, there are several races of interest, including four council seat primaries in Richland County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Primary runoffs are taking place across South Carolina, as voters will finalize the ballots for November's general elections.

The primary was held two weeks ago, but because some races didn't feature a candidate getting 50 percent of the vote, the runoff was necessary.

Turnout is typically light for primaries, and even less so for primary runoffs, so there should be far less people at the polls than during the contests from two weeks ago. Richland County in particular had some severe difficulty getting people to vote, with wait times at some precincts taking hours and other problems at the ballot.

Here's what you need to know for today's primary:

What time are the polls open?

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring?

Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Many polling locations have been combined for this election due to COVID-19's impact on election workers so be sure to check on your polling location with your local election commission or online here.

Polling Precautions:

Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:

Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.

Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves.

Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.

Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.





You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.

Likewise, you are encouraged to:

Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.

Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.

Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.

Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day. They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions.

Before heading out, voters are encouraged to check their registration information online at scvotes.org. At that site, voters can double-check their polling location as some sites have been condensed due to COVID-19 health concerns, and check out sample ballots.

