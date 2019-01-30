COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prison officials in South Carolina are asking lawmakers for more than $50 million to increase security, pay officers more and help improve health care for inmates.

The Department of Corrections gave its budget request to a Senate subcommittee Wednesday.

The agency is asking for $40 million to replace cell doors so they all can be locked or opened at once, extra security cameras and locked control rooms elevated so guards can see everywhere.

State prison officials want $6 million in bonuses and raises to help hire new guards and keep current employees and $10 million to provide video health care consultations.

Subcommittee Chairman Shane Martin told prison officials he thinks they need the extra money and there is a good chance the request gets in the state's $9 billon budget.