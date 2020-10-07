x
State House protesters say they were threatened by man with gun

This happened Friday outside the capitol complex in downtown Columbia along Gervais Street.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protesters at the South Carolina State House say they were threatened by a man with a gun.

This happened Friday outside the capitol complex in downtown Columbia along Gervais Street.

According to a Columbia Police department incident report, the protesters and the man inside a silver Kia began arguing while the man was at a red light. The protesters claim he flashed a gun. 

The man then drove away. The protesters yelled out for police assistance and a report was filed. 

CPD is reviewing a video of the incident, and they're asking the public to share any video they may have as well. 

