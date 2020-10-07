State House protesters say they were threatened by man with gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protesters at the South Carolina State House say they were threatened by a man with a gun.
This happened Friday outside the capitol complex in downtown Columbia along Gervais Street.
According to a Columbia Police department incident report, the protesters and the man inside a silver Kia began arguing while the man was at a red light. The protesters claim he flashed a gun.
The man then drove away. The protesters yelled out for police assistance and a report was filed.
CPD is reviewing a video of the incident, and they're asking the public to share any video they may have as well.