State House protesters say they were threatened by man with gun

This happened Friday outside the capitol complex in downtown Columbia along Gervais Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protesters at the South Carolina State House say they were threatened by a man with a gun.

According to a Columbia Police department incident report, the protesters and the man inside a silver Kia began arguing while the man was at a red light. The protesters claim he flashed a gun.

The man then drove away. The protesters yelled out for police assistance and a report was filed.