SC sets new all-time record for cases again: 16,630

That's over 3,300 more than the previous record.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another set of COVID numbers, another set of records, as South Carolina has nearly once again shattered the previous mark for daily positive COVID cases.

The state's heath agency, DHEC, released data from three sets of days. Included in that data is a new all-time one day record: 16,630, set on Thursday, January 6. That's almost 3,300 more than the previous record set on January 4 of 13,320.

For perspective, the state has set a record of 8,800 cases back on December 30, which was an all-time record, meaning the state has nearly doubled the record in about two weeks.

Richland County alone had 1,775 cases in on January 6, a record, and Lexington County had 1,300, also a record.

Here is the look at the data released by DHEC:

Thursday, January 6: 16,630 positive cases (percent positive of cases: 35.1%)

Friday, January 5: 15,234 positive cases (percent positive of cases: 30.2%)

Saturday, January 6: 12,827 positive cases (percent positive of cases 29.7%)

Hospitalizations continued to rise as well, although not as rapidly as the number of cases. There are 1,679 people hospitalized as of the end of January 9, with 314 people in ICU. Just before the new year, those numbers stood at 921 and 199, respectively.

TESTING:

DHEC says one of the largest COVID testing sites in the Midlands will be moving so they had can more capacity to test.

SCDHEC said that starting January 13, the TourHealth COVID-19 testing site currently located at 2600 Bull Street will be moving to Columbia Place Mall. that's located at 7201 Two Notch Road. The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily.

DHEC says COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at 2600 Bull St., but will also be available at this site.

The number of people seeking testing has soared over the last three weeks, leading to long wait times. some people have found themselves waiting in their cars for up to two to three hours at the Bull Street site, since that's one of the most well-known locations for people to go.

The state's shattered all-time records for COVID positive cases as the omicron variant has moved through the state. It's

How to Find Testing Locations:

To help, DHEC said it's ordered nearly half a million rapid antigen tests to distribute to communities in the coming days and weeks with the hope of getting results back sooner and reducing wait times at testing sites, some of which have seen waits upwards of an hour.

Due to increases in the number of people being tested for COVID-19, South Carolinians should prepare for longer wait times (1-2 hours) at testing locations. DHEC encourages those wishing to get tested to plan ahead. DHEC and its testing contractors have been working to increase testing capacity at sites, in order to increase throughput, as well as to ensure turn-around times in labs remain at 24 to 48 hours.

Free testing and vaccinations can be found at county health departments throughout South Carolina.

To find a vaccination site, or to get more information about vaccines and boosters, check out the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

To find a testing site, go to the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Note that some private pharmacies, health care and doctor's offices are charging or requiring insurance for certain tests.

How to Get a Vaccine:

Visit scdhec.gov/boosters for more information, and find a vaccination site near you on their vaccine locator webpage or by calling their Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.