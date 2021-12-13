South Carolina Red Cross helping tornado victims in Kentucky

South Carolina is helping Kentucky residents after a tornado left destruction and heartbreak in its path.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said 74 people are dead and dozens more still missing after a tornado tore through more than 200 miles of the state over the weekend. Now, South Carolina volunteers are on the way to assist those in need.

On Monday, the South Carolina Red Cross sent six volunteers to provide assistance to people impacted by the destruction.

"From what I understand, the devastation is catastrophic," said South Carolina Red Cross Volunteer Jeff Roediger. "I just like to help people, especially in times like this. The need here is gonna be incredibly great; with the loss of lives and also all the people that’s been hospitalized."

Roediger said he is part of the Integrated Care and Condolences Team (ICCT). Their role is to provide mental and spiritual support, as well as assistance to help families cope after their losses.

"It's going to be a long haul, a long recovery," said Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director for the Red Cross, Midlands Chapter.

Jordan said South Carolina volunteers arrived in Kentucky and got their assigned roles on how they will service those in need. Jordan expects more people will be called and sent to Kentucky to provide more services.

"They’re going to meet the immediate needs of the people that are impacted," Jordan said. "So, making sure that they have shelter, food, clothing, medications; People lose everything."

Jordan told News 19, with a national blood shortage and having a disaster like this, it's crucial for people to help and donate blood.

"Already impacted by low supplies, and when you see something like that ... when you're going to see people need blood themselves, as well as the cancellation of all the blood drives that would've been held in those areas, it's going to be a very dangerous situation," Jordan said. "That's one of the things people can do. Come in and donate blood, and help make a difference."

The Red Cross is prepared to provide services to those in need, but Jordan explains—something like this was not expected.