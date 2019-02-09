COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina region of the American Red Cross is busy preparing before Hurricane Dorian moves closer to our state.

STAY UP TO DATE: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.

They currently have crews deployed to the Lowcountry and expect to have more sent out by the end of the week.

RELATED: Hurricane watch issued for part of the South Carolina coast for Dorian

Today, volunteers are calling people in their volunteer system to get people to come help. They complete this step before shelters open to ensure there are enough people to staff the shelters. Once they have enough people, volunteers will be dispatched to various shelters.

The Red Cross says they are always looking for more volunteers. To sign up, click here.

RELATED: I-26 lane reversals begin in South Carolina; all traffic being directed from the coast ahead of Dorian

Right now, Red Cross volunteers are trying to get more volunteers to help if shelters open. Once state emergency managers assign shelter locations, the Red Cross will send over 60 supply trailers to each shelter.

One shelter trailer holds enough supplies for 110 people. They are stocked with 100 regular cots, 10 medical cots, 220 blankets, and 112 comfort kits for personal hygiene needs.

Their disaster relief trucks are already packed and ready to go. Volunteers say these are expected to deploy by the end of the week at the latest. Trucks are supplies depending on the needs of people and will go to areas with the highest need.

STAY UP TO DATE: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.