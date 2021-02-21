x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

South Carolina Red Cross volunteers headed to Texas

Three workers are headed from the Greenville chapter to help face-to-face and virtually with those struggling in the Lone Star state.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to support on-going efforts in Texas after winter storms have left hundreds of thousands without power.

The number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days but currently three volunteers, from the Upstate Chapter will be helping. 

RELATED: Urgent need for blood donations following winter storms, Red Cross says

Two volunteers will be deployed in-person and fly-out Monday morning. The third volunteer will work virtually to support Red Cross efforts. 

The two volunteers traveling to Texas will support delivering emergency supplies to impacted communities. 

RELATED: Power failure: How winter weather pushed Texas into crisis

The virtual volunteer will be supporting the logistics team and working to coordinate transportation of supplies, staffing, equipment delivery and more.

Credit: Grace Valadez
Credit: Grace Valadez

The Red Cross and community organizations have more than 140 shelters and warming centers open across 5 states (Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia).

The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested. 

TOP STORIES

VERIFY: Texas winter storm power outages, food safety and Farmers' Almanac claims

Former San Diegans in Texas have power again, but supplies are scarce

Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas

Why is it so cold in the US right now? | A look at why we are seeing frigid temps