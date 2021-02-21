Three workers are headed from the Greenville chapter to help face-to-face and virtually with those struggling in the Lone Star state.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Disaster-workers from the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to support on-going efforts in Texas after winter storms have left hundreds of thousands without power.

The number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days but currently three volunteers, from the Upstate Chapter will be helping.

Two volunteers will be deployed in-person and fly-out Monday morning. The third volunteer will work virtually to support Red Cross efforts.

The two volunteers traveling to Texas will support delivering emergency supplies to impacted communities.

The virtual volunteer will be supporting the logistics team and working to coordinate transportation of supplies, staffing, equipment delivery and more.

The Red Cross and community organizations have more than 140 shelters and warming centers open across 5 states (Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia).

The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross stands ready to send additional disaster-workers, as requested.