South Carolina remembers 9/11 by honoring fallen first responders in the state

The SC 9/11 Remembrance Foundation unveil new names on memorial.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday marks 22 years since the 9-11 attack on America, often referred to as the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to pay tribute to those who died that day and to first responders who have died in the line of duty since.

“So the story is very simple. Resolve. Never forget the fallen, United nation of one,” Dan Hennigan, President of the South Carolina 9/11 Remembrance Foundation.

The foundation organizes a ceremony each year to recognize lives lost during the terrorist attacks in 2001. While it honors those who died during the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the ceremony also remembers state first responders who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Our soldiers and our first responders, they protect us and if we don’t provide that same kind of acceptance and support, then we’re gonna have a very fractioned world,” Hennigan said.

As bells rang to mark the time of each of the four planes’ impact, the White Knoll High School choir sang a song of sorrow. State and local leaders spoke of how to continue moving forward, including Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Perhaps a few of us here today were present in New York. But all of us share the shock and horror of that day through images on television and replayed over and over and over again. So it is fitting that we celebrate these lines of courage, service, and sacrifice and honor their memories.,” McMaster said.

The ceremony unveiled new names of those who lost their life in the line of duty in the last year. Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens, Irmo Firefighter James Muller, and Newberry Police Officer Lieutenant Michael Wood all have faces on the wall of remembrance and names on the model towers at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Flyovers from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire and helicopter units from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Richland County Sheriff’s office took flight to honor those who were remembered Monday.

Those gathered Monday reflected on their own 9/11 experiences, together, hearing the same sounds and remembering the same day.

“I’m actually a 9/11 survivor, I was in the building when it was falling. I was 5 years old so I remember it as if it happened yesterday,” Olana Harper said.

“I was driving my kids to preschool, and I was listening to the radio. And they were talking about planes hitting the towers. And I was like, that must be like in Iraq or Iran or you know, one of those countries because it doesn't happen here,” Dawn Yamishiro said.