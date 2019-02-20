COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has suspended debate after a representative collapsed on the House floor.

House Speaker Jay Lucas says Rep. Jimmy Bales was alert and taking coherently to him after paramedics came to take him out of the House chamber Wednesday afternoon.

Bales lost consciousness at his desk. The 83-year-old Democrat from Eastover also collapsed in March 2018 a day after he was involved in an automobile crash.

Lucas says he didn't know what happened to Bales, who was taken to the hospital for tests. Lucas asked for prayers.

Security cleared reporters from the House chamber and visitors from the House gallery after Bales collapsed.

Bales has served in the House for 20 years.