COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's a situation where almost everybody wins: The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced that they will be sending qualified taxpayers within the state $50 tax rebate checks.

The checks are funded by the $61 million in tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner. That winning ticket, sold at a Simpsonville convenience store, was worth $1.5 billion.

To qualify for the $50 check, you must meet some requirements:

You must have filed your 2018 South Carolina individual tax return by Oct. 15, 2019.

You must have a 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits. If you are unsure of your tax liability, take a look at your 2018 return: Original returns (SC1040): If Line 15 - (Line 21 + Line 22) os $50 or more, you qualify Amended returns (SC1040X): If Line 14 - Line 11 is $50 or more, you qualify



Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina individual tax return will receive one $50 rebate check.

Taxpayers who no longer live in South Carolina but filed a 2018 SC individual tax return are also eligible, as long as they meet the qualifications.

The checks should be in the mail to the taxpayer's last address on file by December 2. If you have moved since filing your 2018 taxes, contact the SC Department of Revenue.

For more information, see the SC Department of Revenue site: dor.sc.gov/rebate