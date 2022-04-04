Some Midlands schools districts to dismiss early due to storm threat

South Carolina is expecting strong to severe storms Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Midlands school districts will dismiss early Tuesday due to the threat of severe storms in the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the southern part of the state under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which is the third highest level. The center of the state is under a "slight" risk (fourth highest) while the northern part of South Carolina is under a marginal (lowest risk). The greatest risk is from the early afternoon until the early evening.

The greatest threats included high winds and a possibility of some isolated tornadoes. There's also expected to be heavy rain.

Because of the risk, these districts have announced they will dismiss early Tuesday:

Lexington School District 3 - B-L Primary School will dismiss at 11:30 AM; B-L Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45 AM; B-L Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 PM; B-L High School will dismiss at 12:30 PM.

Orangeburg School District - K-5 schools to dismiss at 11 AM; middle schools, K-12th grade schools, middle high schools, and high schools will dismiss at 11:45 AM; Orangeburg Wilkinson-High School will dismiss at 12:30 PM.

Richland District 1 - Elementary schools to dismiss at 11 AM; High schools to dismiss at 11:45 AM; and middle schools at 12:30 PM. Students will be served breakfast and lunch before they are dismissed.

Richland District 2 - Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM; Elementary schools at 12:15 PM; High schools will dismiss at 1 PM. After school activities are canceled.