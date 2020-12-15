x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

LIST: Midlands school districts modify January plans due to COVID-19

News19 has compiled a list of where those plans now, and those are posted below.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some school districts across the Midlands have begun modifying their plans in early January due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News19 has compiled a list of where those plans now, and those are posted below. If we find out additional information it will be posted here. 

Clarendon School District One:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Clarendon School District Two:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Clarendon School District Three:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Fairfield County School District:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Kershaw County School District:

The district has offered families the option of one of three different learning options for their students since our first day of school: in-person, virtual synchronous or virtual asynchronous. We will continue with all three learning options.

Lee County School District:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 1: 

On November 10, Lexington County School District One announced the Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 21 and 22) before Winter break will become e-learning days for students.

When school resumes on Jan, 4, 2021, elementary and middle school students in the face-to-face instructional model will continue attending school for face-to-face instruction four days a week. Fridays will remain e-learning days.

High school students will remain in their current instructional model (two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of e-learning a week) until Jan. 15. You can find the plans for high school students beginning Jan. 19 at this link.

Lexington School District 2:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 3:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 4:

To maximize the likelihood of a healthy start to the Spring Semester, the district will begin January 2021 with a modified instructional schedule for on-campus students. 

Jan  5, 6, 8 - Virtual Learning for all students (4K-12)

The week afterward will be a hybrid A/B schedule, and the week after that will be four day a week in person with Friday being virtual. 

Lexington-Richland District 5:

Lexington-Richland School District Five's school board voted on December 2 to go back to a hybrid schedule for high and middle schools until winter break began.

When students return from winter break in January, they will be virtual January 4, 5 and 6 (Wednesday is always virtual)

On Thursday January 7, students will go back to 4 day model that they had prior to early December.

Orangeburg School District:

Orangeburg County public schools are 100 percent virtual until after the new year.

Richland School District One:

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon told parents and staff of Richland One, e-learning will begin January 4 while administration continues to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus data and staff availability in anticipation of a return to Phase 2 (Hybrid) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.   

RELATED: Richland One to return to virtual learning after winter break

Richland School District Two:

The district said Monday night it will temporarily shift to eLearning for all students from Jan. 4–15, 2021. In-person instruction will resume on January 19, 2021.  

RELATED: Richland Two to go virtual after the winter break

Saluda County School District

Saluda County has not announced any changes. They are the only Midlands school district that is currently at 5 day a week face to face instruction. 

Sumter School District:

The district is currently in all-virtual.

The district said it hopes to go back to hybrid learning, which means students attend school in person portions of the week, on January 21.  

RELATED: Sumter public schools move back to 100 percent virtual learning