One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian

The district is shortening their day Thursday and going to an alternate plan Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Sumter School District:

The Sumter County School District says they will dismiss early on Thursday, September 29.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Friday, September 30 will be an e-learning day for all students. This means schools and office buildings will be closed, and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled.

The district said the day will not have to be made up because it is eLearning.

Some other large events have been rescheduled. Most school districts have rescheduled their football games to Wednesday or Thursday night, and the University of South Carolina game against SC State has been moved to Saturday afternoon to Thursday night.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Ian moving moving inland in central Florida, somewhere around the Tampa, on Wednesday. There still remains some uncertainty of where it goes next, but the consensus track has the Ian dumping rain in South Carolina on Friday ahead of the storm and the actual circulation of the system coming into the state by early Saturday morning. By then, however, it would be either a weak tropical storm or a tropical depression.

A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch have been issued for the coast as a precaution.