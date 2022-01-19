LIST: Midlands schools move to elearning Friday due to winter storm forecast

Several districts will be closed parts of this week due either to COVID or the wintry weather forecast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More and more school districts are moving to elearning in advance of the winter storm that's expected to impact the state Friday.

Current computers models are showing a mix of ice and snow across much of the Midlands beginning sometime late Friday morning. The wintry weather is expected to continue all day Friday into Saturday morning.

Several districts have made their plans known already. Here is what we known at this time. This list will be updated:

Here's a list of what other districts in the Midlands of South Carolina are doing. This list will be updated:

Clarendon District Two

Clarendon District Two will move to elearning for Friday, January 21 due to the inclement weather forecast.

Teachers will post assignments for students to complete on the e-learning day. Parents who have questions should contact their child's school or check their child's Google classroom.

Kershaw County

Kershaw County Schools has become the latest district to move to virtual learning due to wintry weather.

The district announced Wednesday that they will be in elearning for Friday, January 21. School offices and the district office will remain open.

Teachers will be working and available for student questions during their virtual office hours:

Elementary Schools: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Middle and High Schools: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Depending upon driving conditions, Wi-Fi equipped activity buses may be available at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday:

Elgin Town Hall, 1201 Rose Street, Elgin, SC 29045

Cassatt Baptist Church, 2604 Highway 1 North, Cassatt, SC 29032

Bethany Church, 3089 Youngs Park Dr, Westville, SC 29175

Timrod Baptist Church, 4227 Timrod Rd, Bethune, SC 29009

Bethune Elementary School, 302 Norwood St E, Bethune, SC 29009

Baron DeKalb Elementary School, 2684 Baron Dekalb Rd, Camden, SC 29020

Please check www.kcsdschools.net/wifi for updated information about the availability of the buses with Wi-Fi.

Fairfield County

The Fairfield County School District will have an eLearning day, Friday, January 21, 2022. Parents and staff should check ParentSquare or school landing pages for assignments. A virtual eLearning day allows students to minimize any interruptions caused by inclement weather and continue to make educational progress. Students will have regular assigned classwork and teachers will be available electronically. Students will be required to complete and submit all assignments, as well as communicate with their teachers during the eLearning day. Any student experiencing difficulties should contact their teacher or principal via email.

Teachers will utilize playlists and landing pages. Teachers will be expected to make contact with students, track virtual attendance, and be available to students during virtual office hours.

Lee County

The Lee County School system is moving to virtual learning because of a spike in COVID cases and the impending winter weather forecast for the area.

The district says January 20, 2022 and Friday, January 21, 2022 as e-learning days for students and teachers.

Lexington School District 3

Lexington School District 3 will be virtual for the week of January 18 through the 21. (January 17 was already a holiday).

There will be no in-person, school-related practices, activities or games while Lexington Three is in remote learning mode.

Newberry County Schools

The district says due to a high number of students and staff impacted by Covid-19, the district switched to virtual earlier this week, and will remain in virtual through Friday, January 21.

Richland County District 2

Lake Carolina Elementary Lower: The first grade is virtual through Jan. 21, with an anticipated return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 24. Please note pre-K, kindergarten and second grade are continuing with in-person instruction.

Beginning on January 11th through January 24th, the district will operate daily curbside meal service for Lake Carolina Elementary - Lower first-grade students from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals can be picked up via the car rider line.

