Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A ceremony was held to commemorate the death of Senator Benjamin Randolph at the Randolph Cemetery Tuesday. 150 years later the community continues to come together to remember the past that shaped Columbia.

"We all are connected to Randolph Cemetery and certainly Senator Randolph because of the amazing historical gifts he gave to this state," Richland County Council Member Dalhi Myers said.

On October 16, 1868 Senator Benjamin Randolph was assassinated while he was on a campaign trail. Hated for his civil rights activism then, now more than a century later he continues to be honored in the cemetery that bears his name.

"There is no place in the country that compares to Randolph Cemetery partly because South Carolina was such an important place in reconstruction," USC Professor Dr. Thomas Brown said. "You had very active African-American political leadership and about a dozen African-American state legislatures are buried here."

This cemetery is a site of inspiration for Supreme Page, that is why he continues to visit and pay respects to the history that lies here.

"It's important for everybody to pay attention to their history that surrounds them because if nobody is paying attention to it places like this wind up getting lost," Page said.

Along with Randolph, other noted African-Americans were laid to rest here, like South Carolinas' first African-American post master, the state's first female African-American novelist and other community leaders

"It's an anchor of the community, a living museum in some respects," USC Professor Dr. Bobby Donaldson said. "Really being reminded of those who paid the ultimate price that we may have the rights that we have today."

To commemorate Randolph's death, a wreath was laid on his headstone, but his legacy lives on. This ceremony also stood as a reminder to the community that in order to keep sharing this history the cemetery must stay restored.

"It's good to see that more people are starting to take an interest in their past, because if you're not aware of your past then you really don't know where you're going in the future," Page said.

The Committee for the Restoration and Beautification of Randolph Cemetery continues to work to keep up the cemetery.

