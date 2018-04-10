Florence, SC (AP) - We're beginning to learn more about the man accused of killing one South Carolina law enforcement officer and wounding six others.

He's been identified by law enforcement as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a 27-year-old person at Hopkins' home when they say Frederick Hopkins opened fire at them. He surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

One of those hit by gunfire was Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, who died at the hospital from his injuries. The other officers who were shot remain hospitalized, but their exact condition is not known.

Here's what is known so far:

Frederick Hopkins was a disbarred attorney

Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct.

According to public court records, Hopkins' charges include two in 2015 and 2017 for "running at large," an offense related to not restraining one's animals.

Public records show he's the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins. South Carolina Bar records show he was disbarred in 1984.

He lost his law license over wrongfully collected attorney fees

Hopkins lost his law license decades ago over $18,000 in wrongfully collected attorney fees.

A court order shows that, in 1984, the state Supreme Court allowed Frederick Hopkins to pay back the debt over time and surrender his license rather than complete a six-month jail term.

The court wrote that Hopkins was ordered to jail after failing to return the money as part of a previous order.

The order notes Hopkins was jailed for more than two weeks before the court allowed his wife, fellow attorney Cheryl Turner Hopkins, to be held jointly liable for paying back the money.

He is a military veteran

Hopkins is a military veteran who received disability payments after being wounded in the Vietnam War.

That's according to a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling in a divorce case involving he and his ex-wife, Carol Hopkins.

The court noted in the year 2000 that Frederick Hopkins was injured in the Vietnam War and he was receiving a disability payment of $1,127 a month.

He posted on social media about being a competitive marksman

The Associated Press reports Hopkins posted on social media about being a competitive marksman and taking his children shooting with him.

Images captured from his Facebook page show comments he made in 2014 talking about taking his 12-year-old to a shooting range and firing an M-14 rifle "set up exactly like one I used in Viet Nam in 69-70."

"I just love the smell of gunpowder in the mornin's," he wrote in the post to commemorate his 70th birthday. The post also says he had been "shooting competitively since 1984 and lovin' it."

Other posts, from 2016, show images of rifles and say he was the "South Carolina 3-Gun Silhouette Champion for 2011."

Authorities have identified Hopkins as the suspect in the shootings of seven law enforcement officers in Florence Wednesday. Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway was killed.

