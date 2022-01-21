Live updates: Snow, winter weather coming to South Carolina

We'll have the latest updates on the snow that will move across South Carolina Friday into Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the Midlands, which could trigger some hazards.

The latest forecasts calls for some snow accumulation across most of the central Midlands, with the greatest risk in an area north and east of I-20 in Richland, roughly in Kershaw and Lee Counties. Those counties are in a winter storm warning, the first Midlands counties to get such a warning in three years. However, the rest of the region is at risk for snow, with a winter weather advisory in effect.

The wintry precipitation will stop overnight, but the remaining ice and snow in some areas could lead to slippery roads.

4:33 PM: Ice on palm trees in Lexington County

From Mitch West: "Already have ice starting to hang off my palm tree in Oak Grove"

4:29 PM: Freezing drizzle

From News19 Meteorologist Alex Calamia: "We have freezing drizzle in Columbia, SC on the north side of town."

4:10 PM: Wintry precipitation begins in the Midlands

Precipitation is starting to change to freezing rain, sleet and maybe some snow flakes.

3:25 PM: Winter storm warning issued for Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Sumter Counties.

A winter storm warning has been issued for more Midlands counties. Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, and Sumter were added just after 3:20 p.m. They join Kershaw and Lee, which were already under the advisory.

The change from a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning means those areas could see more than two inches of snow.

2:58 PM: South Carolina National Guard mobilizes

The SC National Guard is prepared with personnel and equipment at several locations throughout SC Jan. 21, as part of vehicle recovery teams in support of civil authorities responding to expected winter weather conditions.

2:45 PM - Lexington County offices close early

Lexington County government has made the decision to close down offices at 3 p.m. due to the weather.

Lexington County Government facilities will close at 3 p.m. today due to inclement weather.

The following facilities will close at 3 p.m. today:

- County Libraries

- Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission Offices and Activities

2:02 PM - Quiet in downtown Columbia

Things are QUIET here in Downtown Columbia as winter weather makes its way towards the capital city. Not many people are out and about.

1:42 PM: SCDOT Preparing the roads

Per SCDOT: "SCDOT crews are seen spreading salt brine on I-20 in Kershaw County. Please slow down and stay off the roads if you can."

1:04 PM: Sumter United Ministries winter shelter is open

From News19's Kayland Hagwood: The Sumter United Ministries Winter Shelter is open for 24 hours today and Saturday to help those in need during the storm.

11:27 AM: Models are in agreement: Snow will happen in the Midlands

From News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds: Short-range forecast models are in pretty good agreement with the snow across the Midlands. The greatest chance for snow is in the winter storm warning area (Kershaw and Lee counties).