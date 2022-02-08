South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions

Positions available include cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants, fine arts staff, marketing interns and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October.

The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s event, which takes place Oct. 12-23, 2022, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

Positions available include cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants, fine arts staff, marketing interns and more.

In addition to being part of a nonprofit that helps support South Carolina, there are some fun benefits that come with working at the S.C. State Fair, including:

VIP parking

Employee breakfast (includes a souvenir pin)

Two admission passes to share (you always get in free)

Souvenir staff t-shirt and hat

50% off pass for Carolina Lights

All-Star Awards and MVP Program

Behind-the-scenes opportunities

Want to have some fun for two weeks this October? Come work for the SC State Fair! scstatefair.org/employment Posted by South Carolina State Fair on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

“The fun, friendships and excitement of working at the South Carolina State Fair is always a great draw for our employees,” says General Manager Nancy Smith. “Along with most of the country, we are also seeing the effects of the current labor shortage. We still have some great temporary positions to fill, all of which come with some pretty unique benefits.”