No flashing lights, no noise: A day to remember for SC State Fair attendees with autism

From 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, everything at the South Carolina State Fair was sensory-friendly for the very first time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are many sights and sounds at the South Carolina State Fair but, for some, they can be overwhelming. That's why everything was sensory-friendly earlier Thursday morning.

It was a day to remember for dozens of adults and kids. Rides like the Ferris wheel didn't have any music playing or any lights flashing. There weren't any announcements over the intercom either.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the fair was a lot less crowded and altogether quieter. These changes were catered to kids and adults with autism or other sensory processing disorders.

"Certain lights can trigger seizure activities for those with medical needs with seizures. Those with sensory issues get overstimulated and it can cause them to what we call 'stem,' which can be to flap, to run, to scream, to yell," said Michelle Cox, a target education teacher at New Bridge Academy.

The decision, made by the fair's general manager, was to be more innovative and inclusive.

"We've talked to some of the other folks and compared what they did and then met with some of our entities within the state, to determine what we could do, if we could do what they're doing, so this is our first year of that," South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said.

It was a day very well received by the community.

"It's just really hard for parents to have our children participate in anything when they can't handle all the noise and lights and crowds in general," said Samie Parsons, a local parent. "So, any kind of weekend thing or festival or circus, it's hard to bring our kids to. So, it would be great if the fair could set an example for other organizations that could start doing, even just a couple hours out of their schedule."