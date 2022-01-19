SC governor declares new state of emergency for winter storm on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina due to the winter storm that's expected to impact the state.
McMaster issued an executive order around 6 p.m. Wednesday where he made the declaration. The order allows state agencies to better coordinate resources during the upcoming situation. It also suspends some regulations for trucking to allow easier transport of goods and services and also means that the state's price gouging law is in effect.
Current forecasts call for a mix of snow and ice in South Carolina beginning late Friday morning, The wintry mix will remain in the state through Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire Midlands of South Carolina in advance of the storm.
Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions:
- During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.
- Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.
- If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.
- Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.
- Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.
- Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.
- Never operate a portable generator indoors.
- Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.
- Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.
- Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.
- The official South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide contains checklists and tips on how to prepare for a winter storm. The guide is available for download at www.scemd.org