Two candidates vying for South Carolina State Treasurer job

From 529 Plans to Unclaimed Property are some of the programs that fall under the state treasurer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Office of the State Treasurer serves as the bank for South Carolina state government and is responsible for the safety and security of the Palmetto State’s money, now and into the future.

Two candidates have registered to run for the office.

Curtis Loftis ( R) incumbent https://curtisloftis.com/

He assumed office in 2011. His current term ends on January 11, 2023. Loftis was an at large delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2016 from South Carolina.

Loftis is a native of Lexington County.

Loftis ran a local pest control business.

Loftis was elected in 2010 with several other Tea Party candidates across the country. .

Upon assuming office, he became the first statewide officeholder in the nation to post his entire work calendar online and refused a state-issued car.

Sarah E. Work (Alliance)

She is a certified public accountant.