South Carolina sued by private schools who want public money

The lawsuit says the prohibition on public money for private schools came from anti-Catholic bias in the people who wrote South Carolina's 1895 constitution.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of private schools is suing South Carolina, saying the racist past of a state constitutional amendment prohibiting spending public money on religious or private schools means it should be overturned.

The Liberty Justice Center filed its lawsuit Wednesday in federal court on behalf of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston and a group of mostly religious or historically Black colleges and universities.

The lawsuit came after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Henry McMaster, who wanted to send federal COVID-19 relief money to private schools.