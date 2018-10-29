Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Synagogues across the nation are standing in solidarity with The Tree of Life congregation after a gunman entered a service and killed 11 people.

Police say the suspect, Robert Bowers, walked into the building and yelled, "All Jews must die," before shooting multiple people. Bowers was arrested soon after and now faces 11 counts of murder and federal hate crimes.

In the Midlands, members of the Jewish community are teaming up, not only to comfort each other, but to also form a plan of action. Chabad of South Carolina is one of the local synagogues with plans to enhance security.

"We gotta be more vigilant," Rabbi Hesh Epstein of Chabad said. "We can't be bystanders."

Epstein says they've been in contact with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia law enforcement to ensure nothing like what happened in Pittsburgh happens locally. He also urges the community to remain vigilant on social media.

"If we see something that looks wrong... we have to step-up and we have to say it's not okay, not in this country," Epstein said.

On Saturday, the Tree of Life Congregation in the Midlands told its members that deputies from The Richland County Sheriff's Department will be guarding synagogues around the community.

Epstein's synagogue has fences on the outside and a police car parked in the outside parking lot.

A special remembrance service will be held at the Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia to honor those that lost their lives Tuesday, Oct. 30th at 6 p.m.

