Mark your calendars, SC Tax free holiday coming

The weekend of August 5th to August 7th, 2022 is the weekend to save money on back to school items and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's the weekend many parents of school age children look forward to, South Carolina's Tax free weekend. 

This year's will be held for 72 hours beginning August 5th through Sunday August 7th.  

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend.

According to SCDOR's website here are some of the eligible items. 

Tax-free items include

 Art supplies for school   Athletic uniforms  Backpacks   Bedding  Blankets   Coats and jackets   Clothing   Computers   Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer  Diapers  Earbuds and headphones  Flash drives  Gloves and mittens   Musical instruments for school   Pillows   Printers and printer supplies   Purses and handbags   School supplies   Shoes and footwear   Sleepwear   Socks and underwear towels   Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

  Bath mats and rugs   Bed skirts and dust ruffles   Bed spreads, duvets, and comforters   Blankets and throws   Mattress pads and toppers   Pillow cases and shams  Pillows (all types)  Sheets and sheet sets  Shower curtains and liners   Towels (all types and sizes)   Washcloths

  Art supplies   Binders and folders   Books  Bookbags   Calculators   Daily planners or organizers   Flashdrives   Glue, tape, staplers, staples   Headphones and earbuds Highlighters and markers   Lunch boxes   Musical instruments   Notebooks and paper   Pencils, sharpeners, erasers   Pens   Scissors   Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Accessories   Belts and suspenders   Hair accessories   Hats and caps   Purses and handbags   Neckties and bow ties Activewear   Exercise clothing   Athletic uniforms   Leotards and tights   Hunting and ski clothing   Swimwear Everyday   Dresses and skirts    Leggings   Pants, jeans, and shorts   Shirts and blouses Sleepwear   Socks and underwear  Suits and blazers   Sweaters and sweatshirts Footwear All shoes, including:   Cleats   Dance shoes Rain boots   Orthopedic shoes   Skates   Slippers Outerwear   Coats (all types)   Earmuffs   Gloves and mittens   Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)   Scarves  Vests Specialty   Aprons   Bibs  Bridal gowns and veils   Costumes  Diapers   Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)   Graduation caps and gowns  Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Computers   Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer   Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)   Printers  Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include: 

Briefcases and wallets Cameras Cell phones and smartphones Cleaning supplies Computers used in a business Cosmetics e-Readers Furniture Glasses and contacts Jewelry Mattresses and box springs Office supplies Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.) Video game consoles.

Bathroom accessories Cookware Furniture Hardware and tools Mattresses and box springs Paper towels Shower curtain hooks, rings, and rods Sleeping bags Stereo equipment Table cloths, placemats, napkins and other table supplies Toilet paper Wastebaskets Window treatments

Cleaning supplies Glasses Hobby equipment, supplies, and toys Office supplies Paper products that are not school supplies (tissues, paper towels)

Backpacks not used for school Briefcases Change purses and wallets Cosmetics Glasses and sunglasses Jewelry Protective and safety masks and goggles (athletic, sport, or for work) Safety equipment Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)

Cameras Cell phones and smartphones e-Readers Music and video players Replacement parts Video game consoles

 

