Mark your calendars, SC Tax free holiday coming

The weekend of August 5th to August 7th, 2022 is the weekend to save money on back to school items and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's the weekend many parents of school age children look forward to, South Carolina's Tax free weekend.

This year's will be held for 72 hours beginning August 5th through Sunday August 7th.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend.

According to SCDOR's website here are some of the eligible items.

Tax-free items include

Art supplies for school Athletic uniforms Backpacks Bedding Blankets Coats and jackets Clothing Computers Computer parts and accessories when sold as a package with a computer Diapers Earbuds and headphones Flash drives Gloves and mittens Musical instruments for school Pillows Printers and printer supplies Purses and handbags School supplies Shoes and footwear Sleepwear Socks and underwear towels Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Bath mats and rugs Bed skirts and dust ruffles Bed spreads, duvets, and comforters Blankets and throws Mattress pads and toppers Pillow cases and shams Pillows (all types) Sheets and sheet sets Shower curtains and liners Towels (all types and sizes) Washcloths

Art supplies Binders and folders Books Bookbags Calculators Daily planners or organizers Flashdrives Glue, tape, staplers, staples Headphones and earbuds Highlighters and markers Lunch boxes Musical instruments Notebooks and paper Pencils, sharpeners, erasers Pens Scissors Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Accessories Belts and suspenders Hair accessories Hats and caps Purses and handbags Neckties and bow ties Activewear Exercise clothing Athletic uniforms Leotards and tights Hunting and ski clothing Swimwear Everyday Dresses and skirts Leggings Pants, jeans, and shorts Shirts and blouses Sleepwear Socks and underwear Suits and blazers Sweaters and sweatshirts Footwear All shoes, including: Cleats Dance shoes Rain boots Orthopedic shoes Skates Slippers Outerwear Coats (all types) Earmuffs Gloves and mittens Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.) Scarves Vests Specialty Aprons Bibs Bridal gowns and veils Costumes Diapers Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.) Graduation caps and gowns Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

Computers Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer Computer software and service contracts (sold with software) Printers Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include:

Briefcases and wallets Cameras Cell phones and smartphones Cleaning supplies Computers used in a business Cosmetics e-Readers Furniture Glasses and contacts Jewelry Mattresses and box springs Office supplies Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.) Video game consoles.

Bathroom accessories Cookware Furniture Hardware and tools Mattresses and box springs Paper towels Shower curtain hooks, rings, and rods Sleeping bags Stereo equipment Table cloths, placemats, napkins and other table supplies Toilet paper Wastebaskets Window treatments

Cleaning supplies Glasses Hobby equipment, supplies, and toys Office supplies Paper products that are not school supplies (tissues, paper towels)

Backpacks not used for school Briefcases Change purses and wallets Cosmetics Glasses and sunglasses Jewelry Protective and safety masks and goggles (athletic, sport, or for work) Safety equipment Sports equipment (baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets and vests, mouth guards, pads, etc.)