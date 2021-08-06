SC governor gives tech schools $8 million for free job training program

It's a continuation of efforts to boost the state's economy following pandemic-related hardships.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a cash infusion for South Carolina's technical colleges. It's a continuation of efforts to boost the state's economy following pandemic-related hardships.

The Republican said Tuesday that the move is aimed at training people in new skills as they reenter the workforce. McMaster says he's allocating $8 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to a partnership between the state’s 16 tech schools and the Department of Employment and Workforce.

Starting this week, the agency will contact the 87,000 South Carolinians already eligible for jobless benefits to advise them of tuition-free, short-term training classes for jobs like welding and truck driving.

“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead ten years through education,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a statement. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”

South Carolina is pulling out of the federal unemployment programs at the end of the month.