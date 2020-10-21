SC teen has been missing for weeks, officials say

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Alexandria Powell, 17, was last seen on Aug. 23, 2020 in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 17-year-old South Carolina teen went missing at the end of August, and may be in the company of a male and female adult.

According to NCMEC and The Columbia Police Department, Powell may be with an adult male and female, possibly in the local area.



Anyone with information about Powell should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Columbia Police Department at 803-252-2911.