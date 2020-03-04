COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina public health officials are creating a statewide database of addresses of known positive COVID-19 cases, a secure tool only made available to first responders who have argued the information could help protect them.

Nick Davidson is acting director of public health for the Department of Health and Environmental Control. He says the matrix goes online next week and comes in response to local officials' complaints that first responders were being left potentially vulnerable to the disease and also needed that information to conserve protective gear that is in short supply.

Health officials said Thursday that COVID-19 has now spread to all 46 South Carolina counties.