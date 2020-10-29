South Carolina tops 1 million ballots cast in 2020 election

The record for turnout in the state is 2.1 million voters in 2016.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1 million votes have already been cast in November’s election in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Election Commission said the millionth vote - all by absentee ballot so far - was recorded sometime Wednesday. About two-thirds of the absentee ballots have been cast in person.

The General Assembly allowed absentee voting for anyone without an excuse this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Election Commission said around 371,000 absentee ballots have been mailed in, with 100,000 ballots being issued as of Wednesday morning, but not returned.

More than 1,000,000 South Carolinians have already cast their ballots, doubling the record for #absentee voting. Based on current trends, 1.3 million voters could vote before #ElectionDay.



Learn more about voting absentee or in person at https://t.co/gg8U0tzzTi. #scVOTES #vote pic.twitter.com/TM6lQ8d2S8 — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) October 28, 2020

All polling places in South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.