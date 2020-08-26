Missing SC woman last seen three weeks ago, needs medication

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is looking for a missing woman last seen nearly three weeks ago.



Barbara Diamond, 44, was last seen on August 5 off Broad River Road near the Taco Bell and hasn't been in contact with her family since then, according to law enforcement.



Diamond is described as a 44-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and approximately 285 pounds.



She has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.



Anyone who has seen Diamond or has any information on her whereabouts is asked submit a tip through crimesc.com or call 911.