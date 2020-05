ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County deputies are searching for a woman who's been missing for over a week.

Lillian Ann Marie Payne, 21, was last seen on May 13th, 2020 at the Flying J on 2435 Mt. Holly Rd, Rock Hill.

Lillian was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark in color t-shirt. She possibly left with another person in a green caravan.

Call the YCSO 803-628-3059 if you can help locate her.