SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina's emergency agency is again nationally accredited.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the recognition extends the accreditation the agency first won in 2008 and had renewed in 2013.

In the last five years, South Carolina emergency officials have responded to three massive floods in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The agency said in a statement it is being recognized for being able to bring state, county and local officials together in disasters and coordinate the response to emergencies across a number of state agencies.

South Carolina is one of 36 states with an emergency program accredited by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.