South Carolina's solar energy capacity continues to grow

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.

The state reports that the 74.94-megawatt photovoltaic solar farm- enough to power about 12,000 homes- is slated to come online in 2025.

"It’s not something you will notice on your electric bill. The power will go to the grid and that power will then be sold to consumers," said Newberry County Economic Development Director Rick Farmer.

Farmer said the project will create up to 100 construction jobs and will increase the tax revenue from that property.

"Currently, the property generates about $5,000 to the county as timberland but it will generate $216,000 per year for the next 30 years," said Farmer.

Owner of Genesis Hub Cafe in Downtown Newberry Eddie Long said any investment in the county is an investment in small business owners.

"Whether it’s workers or their families– they all like to stop in for a cup of coffee so its definitely helpful for local businesses," said Long.

The company reports $521 million in assets across six countries across roughly 35,000 acres. It also reports plans for solar operations in Barnwell County, South Carolina, and Stanly County, North Carolina.

The state hasn't said how many jobs the location is expected to create but directed those interested in a position with the company to visit its careers website.

Newberry is the latest investment to join South Carolina's growing list of solar energy.

"We have, I think, a little over 30,000 installations in South Carolina. And you know that that's been going up every year," said Stacey Washington.

Washington said state and federal tax credits have incentivized residential and commercial solar investment since 2014. However, she added solar remains a small portion of the state's energy.

"Right now we have for capacity that solar is at. 3%," said Washington. "And then for generation, we are at less than 1%. So we have some way to go."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association the state's solar energy is expected to grow 14,000 megawatts over the next five years.

73 solar companies are operating in South Carolina, which have created 3,300 jobs.