Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With a record Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion up for grabs Friday night, Jimmy’s Mart is having a very busy day.

Just off Two Notch Road in Columbia, it was a constant rush of people buying tickets for their chance at a record jackpot.

“I feel lucky every day,” said customer Darrell Nelson.

Nelson said he plays the lottery occasionally, but was drawn in by the record jackpot.

“I hope I feel lucky, I wanna be lucky!” said Vickie Polson, a regular player.

Polson said she does not have a secret to her numbers, she just lets the machine pick.

“I'm feeling kind of lucky, I mean my birthday's on Monday, so October's kind of a lucky month for me,” Randy Humphries said while his wife was in line for famous Jimmy’s Mart hot dogs.

As the tickets sold Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot jumped from $970 million to a record $1 billion, making Jimmy's Mart a popular place to be.

“We have seen one of the busier Fridays I remember in my five years being here,” said employee Sara Hardee.

The funnest part of my job is being out talking to y’all for things like what we’d do with our imaginary billion dollars 😂💚@WLTX pic.twitter.com/8NjA35FwzK — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 19, 2018

But, they were expecting it.

“We've got extra staff coming in today just to cover it,” Hardee added.

If someone is lucky enough to win from South Carolina, they're already day-dreaming about how they'd spend the cash.

“Bless everybody, put money in the church and donate to people that need livers, kidney foundation, I'd just try to help everybody I can help,” Nelson said.

He wasn’t the only one saying he’d use the money to help others:

“There’s a lot of good you could do with it, a lot of good, help foster kids,” Hardee said.

“Lord let me win, I can take care of my family, I can take care of myself and not have to worry about anything,” Polson said while laughing.

“I'd go buy a house, new car, and I'd travel,” Polson added.

“I would just do more traveling,” Humphries said, adding that he’d travel to Europe if he could.

Tickets cost $2 and are on sale till 10:00pm on Friday night.

Jimmy’s Mart says they plan on staying open if they’ve got customers in line. The last time Powerball was a large lottery, the store stayed open till cutoff, according to employees.

