Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina headed to Hawaii as wildfires force thousands to evacuate

The Red Cross tells News 19 that six South Carolina volunteers should arrive to the island Friday, while the seventh volunteer leaves Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six South Carolinians and hundreds of other volunteers from the Red Cross are on their way to Hawaii right now to bring relief to thousands of families displaced from the wildfires. One of these volunteers is from Columbia.

Red Cross regional communications director Mandy McMahon tells News 19 she will be headed to Maui tomorrow morning, making her the seventh South Carolinian. McMahon explains the group of six should arrive to the island sometime tonight, with more volunteers likely needed in the next 24 hours as well.

McMahon adds that the Red Cross has already sheltered over 2,000 Hawaiians since the wildfires started, saying this is a no-notice type of disaster event. She explains that with hurricanes, often there are a few days before the storm hits to prepare.

"It's at least a 15 hour journey to get someone from South Carolina to the islands, so right now that's the biggest challenge: Is just getting folks there as quickly as we can. Our volunteers are generous with their time and their talents. They're committed to two to three weeks at a time to go and support disaster relief on the ground," McMahon said.

McMahon tells News 19 that the Red Cross will rotate new volunteers in and out for as long as the help is needed in Maui.

McMahon explains that these teams are trained to provide evacuation shelters, food, medical and mental services and conduct damage assessments. She tells News 19 that there is already a Red Cross building location in Hawaii, but that these extra volunteers will bring an abundance of supplies, and whatever else is needed.

"Maybe their whole lives they've been raised there, so it's not just the buildings that have been lost, it's the memories, it's the traditions that are tied to their home, so the Red Cross is here to support through all of their needs. So we're going to help with damage assessments, so looking at what was lost from the buildings and then also providing that shoulder and a chance to take a deep breath with the people who've lost so much," McMahon said.

She adds there's still a large need in Hawaii and the Red Cross explains any donations will help significantly. If you'd like to learn more about donating, you can visit their website here. Or you can text Hawaii to 90999 or call 1-800-REDCROSS.