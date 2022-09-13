South Congaree groups need your help to create Quilts of Valor

They are meeting at 4069 Edmund Hwy tonight, September 13, September 27, October 4, and October 11 from 6 - 8 p.m.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Two groups in the South Congaree area are teaming up to help create quilts for veterans.

The effort is part of the national quilting initiative called Quilts of Valor, and they are asking for your help.

Busy hands are here at the American Legion Post 90 in Congaree, as volunteers work to give Quilts of Valor the help they need ahead of veterans day and the holiday season.

If you want to come help with the Quilts of Valor project in South Congaree you'll be assigned to either the pinning station, sewing, cutting, folding or packaging.

For Sylvia Corley-Drennan, the leader of Congaree Cares, it's a way to keep busy and give back in her retirement days.

"I have a heart for veterans and so Congaree Cares, we put on a veterans program in the town of South Congaree and we put on a memorial program in the town of South Congaree and it was just touching to see these veterans receive these quilts, especially when they put the quilts around them, it just melts your heart," said Sylvia Corley-Drennan, leader of Congaree Cares.

You don't need any experience either. If you know how to count, you can help.

"We love our freedom and we thank the veterans for that," said Tamela Jett, president of American Legion Post 90 in Congaree.

Sylvia and her daughter Tamela tell News 19 seeing the smiles and tears across veterans faces is what makes this all worth it.

"A lot of people will shake my hand and say thank you for your service and believe me, that's 1,000% appreciated in a lot of ways, but I can look at this quilt every day and when I'm cold, I can wrap in this quilt and know that I am wrapped in the arms of the American people that appreciate what I have done and what the other people like me have done for this country," Doug Gordon, retired navy chief said.

These ladies are expecting 13 volunteer troops tonight for their first quilting event.