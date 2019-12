LEXINGTON, S.C. — All lanes of South Lake Drive (SC-6) at Gibson Road are closed after a power pole caught fire Thursday night.

Lexington police say Dominion Energy and County of Lexington Fire Services are on scene addressing the issue.

Officers are on scene directing traffic on the detour route of Railroad Avenue and Parker Street.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible. If you must travel through the area, please drive with caution.