Lexington, SC (WLTX) — All lanes of South Lake Drive at Interstate 20 are now open after an early morning crash caused several delays Tuesday morning.

Lexington police were collecting evidence after the crash left one person dead and another transported to a local hospital. The vehicles involved in the crash were also removed from the scene.

Outbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted on I-20. However, as of 12:55 p.m., all lanes were open, including entry and exit ramps to and from I-20.

TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes of SC-6/South Lake Drive at I-20 have been reopened including entry and exit ramps to and from I-20.



