LEXINGTON, S.C. — All lanes of South Lake Drive (SC-6) at Gibson Road have reopened after a power pole caught fire Thursday night.

Lexington police say Dominion Energy and County of Lexington Fire Services responded to the fire around 10:30 pm and worked to restore power.

Officers assisted in directing traffic on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, Lexington Police tweeted that power was restored and all lanes of South Lake Drive reopened around midnight.

At that time, power was restored to homes and businesses.