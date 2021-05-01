x
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition 2021 canceled because of COVID-19

The event was supposed to be held in Charleston, SC in February.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2021 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition has been canceled due to the rising COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. 

The event was supposed to be held in Charleston in February.

According to the release from SEWE, over the past few months the team has looked at the various data for the City of Charleston and decided to cancel the event for the safety of the patrons.

According to organization, they made every effort to plan a 'safe and enjoyable experience for all of our loyal attendees, artists and exhibitors, but have concluded that we cannot ensure the health of our guests without sacrificing the spirit of SEWE. '

The organization hopes that anyone who was planning to travel to Charleston is still able to visit the Lowcountry and support the local community. 

The SEWE is working on 'creative opportunities' to provide patrons something similar to SEWE in the fall of 2021.

The next SEWE is planned for February 17-20, 2022. 

