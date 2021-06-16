'Southern Gentlemans Club' sign in Lexington County causes local chatter on new development

It's placed off of Sunset Blvd in Leesville, across the street from Hollow Creek Distillery. News 19 reached out to the county to find out more about the project.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Many people are talking about a sign in Lexington talking about a gentlemans club coming to the area soon.

It's placed off of Sunset Boulevard in Leesville, across the street from Hollow Creek Distillery. This right off of Lake Murray.

It reads, "Coming soon! First Ever Waterfront Southern Gentlemans Club Private Members Only"

News 19 reached out to Lexington County to find out what they know about the project.

The county said in a statement:

Staff has been in contact with the developer, and based on discussion and information provided by the developer, there is no intention to operate a sexually oriented business. The term "gentleman's club" by definition does not directly correlate with a sexually oriented business; however, the term was misconceived as one due to other business ventures within the County.

There is a zoning permit for new development at this location, to include land uses consistent with a club/bar. The Zoning Ordinance does allow a coming soon sign, provided a valid zoning permit has been issued for the project and it is under construction, which both criteria are met.

At this time, staff cannot require the sign to be removed. We will continue to monitor the situation and address if additional facts or information are discovered that change the scope of this issue.

If you have any additional questions, please email those directly to cdcustomerservice@lex-co.com.

Street Squad Lexington reached out to the owners of the property but they declined to do an interview with us at this time.