Spartanburg Police searching for missing Veteran with dementia

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Police Department are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to the SPD, John Dawkins, 66, was last seen on Saturday near Holly Drive. According to the report, Dawkins is a veteran and suffers from dementia.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with white stripes, grey pants and white socks with no shoes.

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively searching for Dawkins. The Spartanburg Police Department is asking the public to call 864.596.2065 or 864.596.2222 if Dawkins is located.