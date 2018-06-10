A special FBI team that investigated the slayings five police officers in Dallas in 2016 and the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas last year is helping local authorities gather evidence in what's described as an ambush attack that killed one South Carolina law enforcement officer and wounded six others.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told news reporters Friday that it's large crime scene. He called the case "very large, complex puzzle that we are still filling the pieces in."

His deputies, based in the state capital of Columbia, are investigating at the request of the sheriff in Florence County, about 90 miles to the east, where the slayings took place Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder Friday.

