Specialist gives tips on taking care of mental health, self-care

People should focus on their mental health every single day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a specialist shared some tips to make sure people are taking care of themselves.

Jennifer Wolff is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified trauma treatment specialist. She is the owner of JJWolff Counseling Services.

"It's a crisis in this country definitely and we have to pay attention to it," Wolff said.

She said even though the month of May is supposed to bring awareness to mental health, it is something people should do daily.

"The better we are from a mental standpoint, the better we're going to be from a physical standpoint," Wolff said.

The pandemic has been hard for many people, and emotions have been high surrounding COVID-19. Wolff said that some people think others are 'weak' for not being a good place mentally, but 'it's so much more complex than that,' according to the specialist.

"Mental health issues were there prior to the pandemic, they are certainly going to be there after the pandemic, and the pandemic is not defined, we are not defined in the mental health arena by the pandemic," Wolff said.

Wolff said she encourages people to be aware of self-care, and to find something that encourages them.

"Self-care is so important, it's not a matter of going to the gym, find something that feeds you, find something that helps me get through the moment," Wolff said. "If it's binging Netflix it's ok, just be careful what you watch, so you can do, that you can connect with the people you enjoy and do the things you enjoy."

More importantly that anything else, she said it's okay to struggle sometimes.