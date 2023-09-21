Spectrum outages affecting the Carolinas

Spectrum outages are being reported across the Midlands Thursday afternoon. Services affected appear to include internet, wi-fi, TV and phone.

When News 19 reach out out to Spectrum by phone, we heard a message saying the company is experiencing a high volume of calls and were referred to their website.

However, one of the company's branded X (formerly known as Twitter) posted the following:

We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Carolinas. We are unable to offer an estimated time of repair, but crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Replies to that message indicate the outage is not limited to South Carolina, with reports posted from Tennessee and Virginia, as well.