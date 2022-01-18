Charleston Democrat to respond to Henry McMaster's State of the State

Representative Spencer Wetmore will give her remarks following Governor McMaster's address on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After Governor Henry McMaster stands before senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber to deliver the annual State of the State speech on Wednesday, State Representative, Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston) will give the Democratic response.

In the speech, Gov. McMaster will speak on accomplishments of the previous year along with news goals set for the state in 2022. It is possible that that he may expound on his executive budget for the year 2022-2023 - including his directions on how the 2.4 billion fund from ARPA should be spent by the General Assembly.

Rep. Wetmore shared her gratitude about being chosen to respond to the Governor's address.

“It’s an honor to be selected to deliver the response to Governor McMaster’s State of the State address,” Wetmore said in a press release. “Our policies under the Governor’s leadership have relied too much on fear and division. It’s time we take action for the working families of South Carolina instead of paying lip service to extremist politics."

Rep. Wetmore told officials that outlining a different vision for South Carolina is something that she looks forward to presenting on Wednesday night.

Whitmore is relatively new to elected state politics. The Princeton University and Vanderbilt law graduate served as a prosecutor in the local solicitor's office in Charleston. In 2014, she became city administrator in Folly Beach.